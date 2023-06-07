Rana Daggubati doesn't like film industry's practice to formalize things; Says 'Audience wants something new'

Rana Daggubati recently opened up about the film industries’ practice of framing everything. He said that it does not work that way any longer. During an event, a journalist asked the South superstar if he feels that the stereotype of the 'actor' has changed or if he thinks that being a star no longer requires a certain type of 'look', as it was the case 30-40 years ago. The Telugu actor responded to the same and said, "The audience always wants something new. But as an industry, we try to formulate things.”

Rana Daggubati doesn't like film industries’ practice to formalize things

The Ghazi actor recently revealed that he does not like the idea of the film industry practicing formalizing things. He added, “They don’t want to see the same person again. They don’t want to see a second Hrithik Roshan or Shah Rukh Khan as they are already there.” The actor explained that unless you are able to bring something unique there is no place for second best any more.

“Baahubali changed the vision”

Talking about how Baahubali changed the way of looking at cinema, Rana daggubati said that the credit goes to SS Rajamouli for building a strong vision. It did change the way we look at cinema in India. Lastly, he added, “It set us on a path to dream big. Before Baahubali, there was no sense of the size of Indian cinema.”

Meanwhile, during the candid chat, Rana was asked about the biggest challenge he has faced in life. Daggubati went on to recall his initial days of his career when he wanted to become a producer. He said, “The biggest challenge I faced happened before I was an actor. Back then, I was trying to produce films.”

The actor produced his first film in 2005. The title of the film was Bommalata. However, it won two national awards. But the audience never got to see the film in theaters since it was ‘so independent.’ He revealed that he tried hard to convince the actors and technicians to buy into the series but was in vain, hence he chose to become an actor. The hardest part of becoming a producer was ‘convincing the industry to buy into new story-telling ideas,’ said Rana.

