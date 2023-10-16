Rana Daggubati DROPS big update on Tharun Bhascker's Keedaa Cola trailer

Rana Daggubati, the film presenter, took to Twitter (now X) to announce the trailer release date for Tharun Bhascker's highly anticipated film, Keedaa Cola. The trailer will be unveiled on Wednesday, October 18, at 12 pm creating the much-needed hype among the fans.

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati, who has backed several small and medium-range films earlier, is now presenting this film under the Suresh Productions banner. Keedaa Cola is all set to hit theaters on November 3, with its stellar cast and unique storyline.

Sharing the announcement about the release date earlier, Tharun Bhascker wrote on Twitter, "Do you enjoy those moments when you have hilarious experiences that are both weird and cool at the same time? They don't have to make sense, but they end up giving you a sense of epiphany. Finally, you say, 'Wow, that was some insane fun'. I would like to do that again. Then we've just made the perfect drink for you. We'll serve it to you at your favourite theater on November 3. Vibe mental untadhi. See you there!"

Meanwhile, Keedaa Cola marks Tharun Bhascker's third feature film after Pelli Choopulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. It also coincides with Tharun's debut as a producer, under the banner VG Sainma. Rana Daggubati is presenting the film, creating high anticipation among fans.

The recently released teaser for Keedaa Cola provided a sneak peek into the world crafted by Tharun Bhascker. The teaser immediately grabbed the fan's attention. The teaser has the presence of veteran actors Brahmanandam and Chaitanya Rao, which has added to the excitement of the film. The teaser showcases witty banter and action-packed scenes, setting the tone for the film.

Tharun Bhascker's teaser appearance hints at a unique role, possibly a negative character, adding an intriguing element to the narrative. The teaser's background music complements the visuals and elevates the excitement surrounding Keedaa Cola.

What does the title Keedaa Cola mean?

The movie has been intriguingly and peculiarly titled Keedaa Cola.

'Keedaa' means a creature with six legs, and Cola is the name of a soft drink brand. The poster shows the cap of a soft drink bottle with the title written on it. The poster indicates in the crime part that we can spot the blood. In the bottom part, we can also observe a creature. “Experience crime comedy like never before…” assured the makers of the movie.

The cast of Keedaa Cola

The film Keedaa Cola boasts a stellar cast featuring Brahmanandam, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Raghu Ram, Ravindra Vijay, Jeevan Kumar, Vishnu Oi, and Rag Mayur.

The film features music composed by Tharun's frequent collaborator, Vivek Sagar.

