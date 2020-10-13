Rana Daggubati to essay the lead in the upcoming biopic of the late star Sobhan Babu?

The latest buzz in the film industry is that the makers of the upcoming biopic are in talks with the late actor's family to get their nod for the film. Actor Rana Daggubati is expected to play the lead.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming biopic of late star Sobhan Babu. The late actor ventured into films in the year 1959 with the film, Daiva Balam. Now, the latest buzz in the southern film industry that the makers of the upcoming biopic are in talks with the late actor's family to get their nod for the film.

The makers are reportedly planning to approach the Virata Parvam star Rana Daggubati to play the lead. On the other hand, the lead star Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj in the presence of family and close friends. The fans and followers of the southern actor took to social media to congratulate the actor on his wedding. Rana Daggubati will feature in the upcoming film called Virata Parvam.

This film will also feature the Premam actress Sai Pallavi in a key role. The film will also star Priyamani. The upcoming drama is helmed by director Venu Udugula. The news reports state that the Love Story actress Sai Pallavi will be essaying the role of a naxalite in the film. Sai Pallavi will also feature in the much awaited drama called Love Story. This film is among the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry. The film features Naga Chaitanya as the lead.

