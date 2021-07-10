Rana Daggubati excited for Naga Chaitanya’s B town debut Laal Singh Chaddha; REACTS to his pic with Aamir Khan

Rana Daggubati is excited about Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. He also reacts to his new look in army uniform from this latest photo

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. Now, he is all set to expand his horizons and step into the Bollywood industry with 's Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor will mark his debut in Bollywood and is playing the role of Bala in the Bala. As soon as the news broke out yesterday officially with a photo shared by Naga Chaitanya, fans and well wishers went berserk. Naga Chaitanya's entire family is sending him love and good wishes for his debut. From his wife Samantha Akkineni to cousin Sushanth, everyone shared their excitement.

Now Rana Daggubati, who is also the cousin of Naga Chaitanya reacted to his Bollywood debut and all we can see Rana excited and proud at the same time. The Aranya actor reacted to Naga Chaitanya photo with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha and wrote, “ma bawa bolly!! So cool man!! @chay_akkineni all the best.” This new look of Naga Chaitanya in Army uniform, moustache and short hair is currently setting the internet on fire and has been trending since yesterday on Twitter.

ma bawa bolly!! So cool man!! @chay_akkineni all the best https://t.co/CErtNaY8kC — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) July 10, 2021

According to reports, Naga Chaitanya has joined the team of Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh for a few important scenes. The team has planned to shoot for around 20 days. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is awaiting the release of Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi, which was postponed due to the second wave of the Coronavirus. He is currently filming for the untitled remake of the hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) alongside Pawan Kalyan and is directed by Sagar Chandra.

