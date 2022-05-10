Rana Daggubati exudes charm in a white casual look as he gets papped at Dharma office; See PICS

Rana Daggubati was spotted at Dharma Office in Mumbai as he stepped out looking all handsome and perfect in casual attire. The paparazzi spotted him at Karan Johar's production compant, and, yet again, he grabbed all the eyeballs with his amazing look. In the pics, Rana looked dapper as he wore a casual attire. The actor opted for a white t-shirt and teamed up with matching shirt as he paired his outfit with cream coloured pants. The Baahubali actor completed his look with comfortable sliders.

The actor also waved at the paparazzi as they clicked and posed for pics. He was certainly exuding charm as he got papped and we wonder what's in the store. Rana gave out major cues on how to keep it casual yet stylish in summers and that white colour is a perfect add on.

Take a look at the pics here:

Rana Daggubati will be seen alongside his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati in the web show Rana Naidu. They will be seen together in a web series which is an adaptation of the popular American crime show, Ray Donovan. The show will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma.

Beside this, he also has a Telugu movie Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi. Helmed by director Venu Udugula, the films follow the tale from the Naxalite movement which took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s. Virata Parvam will release worldwide in theatres on July 1st.

