Rana Daggubati gets angry, slams airline after his luggage goes missing

Actors travel a lot and at times, things do not go as per plan. Rana Daggubati recently faced an unpleasant experience with one of the renowned Indian airlines. He lost his luggage during the travel. The enraged Baahubali actor took to his social media and bashed the airline and its staff for misplacing his luggage. The Tollywood actor disclosed that the airline staff did not have any clue about his belongings after it was misplaced.The actor went on to describe it as 'India's worst airline experience ever'. The airline apologized for the inconvenience and assured that they are working on retrieving the luggage.

Recently, speculations started doing the rounds that Rana Daggubati is expecting his first child with wife Miheeka Bajaj. While the couple did not confirm or deny anything, the actor's response when Kanika Kapoor congratulated him on fatherhood cleared things up.

The star laughed out at the rumours, confirming that his better half is not pregnant. Replying to Kanika Kapoor's wish, he said, "If I am having a baby, I will be sure, if you are having a baby, you will be sure!."

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana Daggubati will next make an appearance on the OTT platform with the web series named Rana Naidu. He will be seen sharing screen space with his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati. For those who do not know, the show is an adaptation of the popular American crime series titled Ray Donovan. Zessica Harison, Surveen Chawla, and Sushant Singh will essay prominent roles on the show, along with the rest. Rana Naidu is being helmed by the director duo Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. Produced by Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Media LLP, the official release date for the drama is expected to be announced shortly.

