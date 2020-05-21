Rana Daggubati gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj at his grandfather's memorial in Ramanaidu studios

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged yesterday, May 20 amid lockdown. The event took place at Rana's grandfather's memorial in Ramanaidu Studios.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati got engaged to the love of his life, Miheeka Bajaj on May 20. The couple got engaged yesterday amid lockdown. The event took place at Rana's grandfather's memorial in Ramanaidu Studios. Dr D Ramanaidu, who passed away in 2015 was cremated at Ramanaidu Studios. Rana Daggubati had been the most favourite of his grandfather. For his special day, Rana decided to get engaged to Miheeka Bajaja at Ramanaidu Studios, on May 20. Yes, the couple exchanged the rings yesterday in presence of their close family members.

One can see in the photos, Rana and Miheeka looking happy like never on their special day and the happiness clearly reflects on their face. While Rana picked traditional mundu and a simple white shirt for his engagement, Miheeka looked pretty in South Indian saree. Meanwhile, fans have been showering the couple with beautiful congratulatory messages on social media. Rana shared a couple of images from the family function and wrote, "It's official."

Rana Daggubati's wedding to Miheeka is expected to be one of the biggest events in the Telugu film industry. However, the families are yet not sure if it will be a low-key or grand wedding due to the current COVID-19 outbreak situation in the country.

And it’s official!! pic.twitter.com/0J3jBeEaep — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 21, 2020

On the work front, the Baahubali star will be seen in the multi-lingual Haathi Mere Saathi and Madai Thiranthu. The actor is looking forward to these releases later this year.

Meanwhile, Miheeka is a super close friend of and the entire Kapoor family. A few days before as Rana confirmed his relationship with Miheeka, Sonam took to Instagram stories to wish the couple. “Congratulations to my darling baby @miheeka. I love you doll..you deserve the best,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Miheeka is a designer by profession and owns decor firm Dew Drop Design Studio.

