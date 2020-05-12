Rana Daggubati gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj: Ram Charan is excited; Puri Jagannadh asks for bachelor party

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot later this year with Miheeka Bajaj. Rana's friends from the film industry are showering the couple with best wishes. Check it out.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati surprised his fans today as he shared a beautiful picture with his ladylove, Miheeka Bajaj. Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot later this year with Miheeka Bajaj and his friends from the film industry are showering the couple with congratulatory messages on social media. Samantha Akkineni to Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and Tamannaah Bhatia among others commented on Rana and Miheeka's picture. RRR star Ram Charan took social media and posted a picture of the couple as he expressed his happiness on their new beginning. Ram Charan wrote, "Finally!! Yay!!"

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh also Retweeted Rana and Miheeka's picture as he congratulated them. He wrote, "Congrats Rana . Bachelors party eppudu?" Well, Rana has found the love of his life and is currently in the best phase, professionally as well as personally. Rana confirmed his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj, founder of Dew Drop Design Studio, on Instagram alongside a picture of them sitting under the tree. Miheeka Bajaj has done her interior design diploma course from Rachna Sansad in Mumbai. She has done her MA at the Chelsea University of Art and Design, London. ALSO READ | Here’s everything you need to know about Rana Daggubati’s lady love Miheeka Bajaj Check out Ram Charan's Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram Finally!! Yay!! @ranadaggubati #miheekabajaj A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on May 12, 2020 at 4:48am PDT

Congrats Rana . Bachelors party eppudu ? https://t.co/iLVBOYwxnD — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) May 12, 2020

Amid lockdown, Rana Daggubati proposed his GF Miheeka and she immediately said 'Yes'. Rana has introduced Miheeka to the world with an adorable picture that has taken social media by storm.

On the work front, after the lockdown ends, Rana Daggubati will be seen back on his popular chat show, ‘No.1 Yaari with Rana season 3’. Rana's Haathi Mere Saathi, which was scheduled to release in April has been postponed due to COVID-19. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared an official statement regarding the same.

He will also be seen in Telugu film Viraata Parvam, starring Sai Pallavi in the female lead role.

