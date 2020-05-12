Rana Daggubati gets engaged to Miheeka; Kiara Advani, Samantha Akkineni and more send wishes

The actor wrote in his Instagram post, "And she said Yes." Rana also shared a stunning picture of himself along with his lady love Miheeka Bajaj.

The Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram account to announce that he is engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. The actor wrote in his Instagram post that, "And she said Yes." The Kaadan actor shared a stunning picture of his picture along with his lady love Miheeka. The friends and fraternity folks from the south film industry wished the actor on his engagement. Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani wrote 'Congratulations,' Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni replied to Rana's post. Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna also wished the couple on the happy news. The Krack actress, Shruti Haasan wrote, "Yay!!!!!!!! Congratulations." The Petromax star Tamannaah Bhatia also sent her good wishes to the couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj.

Other film industry actors like Hansika Motwani, Kriti Kharbanda, Anil Kapoor, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Upasana Konidela, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor Sushanth, Niharika Konidela, and Allu Sirish all wished the couple Rana and Miheeka on their happy news. The fans and followers of the southern actor flooded the social media platforms to send congratulatory messages for the couple.

Check out the post shared by Rana Daggubati:

Rana Dagguabti had so far kept his love life under wraps, and now he finally announced the news of his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj. The talented actor Rana Daggubati is looking forward to his film called Viraata Parvam. This film will also feature the stunning actress Sai Pallavi as the female lead. This film is amongst the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The first look of this film has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans.

(ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati CONFIRMS his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj; Shares first picture as she says 'YES')

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×