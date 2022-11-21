Rana Daggubati gives an epic reply on wife Miheeka Bajaj's pregnancy rumours

A recent encounter of Kanika Kapoor with Daggubati turned awkward for the singer after she congratulated the star for embracing fatherhood soon. Rana in disbelief laughed out at the rumours and cleared that his wife Miheeka is not pregnant. Replying to the wish, Rana clarified the rumours and said, "If I am having a baby, I will be sureâ€¦ if you are having a baby, you will be sure!."

Rana Daggubati is in the headlines for rumours of becoming a parent soon. There were rumours pertaining that Rana and his wife Miheeka are all set to welcome their first child. Though the couple has not confirmed anything, Rana's recent response to fatherhood rumours as singer Kanika Kapoor congratulated him has put an end to everything.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka's marriage

One of the most adorable couples in Tollywood, Rana, and Miheeka got married on August 8, 2020. It was a lockdown wedding attended only by their close friends and family members. Ever since the wedding, Rana and Miheeka have been maintaining a low-key life on social media. The actor has also deleted all his posts on social media and left fans curious.

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen sharing the screen with his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati in the forthcoming web series Rana Naidu. These two are working together on a project for the first time. The show is inspired by the popular American crime show, Ray Donovan. Made under the direction of Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, the venture will talk about Rana Naidu, (Rana Daggubati) a celebrity fixer, who does their dirty work. His father is an ex-conman (Venkatesh Daggubati) who is unexpectedly released from prison, leading to some life-changing events that make for the story of Rana Naidu.

Backed by Sunder Aaron under the banner of Locomotive Global Media LLP, the web series was announced in January this year. While the official release date for the drama has not been revealed, it is expected to be out shortly.

In the meantime, Rana Daggubati last graced the silver screens with the Telugu drama Virata Parvam, alongside Sai Pallavi.