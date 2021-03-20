Rana Daggubati gives his outfit a quirky touch as he heads to Mumbai; See PHOTOS

Rana Daggubati is waiting for the release of two of his upcoming films namely Virata Parvam and Aranya.

One of the most popular stars Rana Daggubati has never failed to make the headlines whenever he steps out for any reason. Today, he got papped by the shutterbugs as he headed to Mumbai. In the photos, one can see the Baahubali actor in his stylish best. He was seen in a pair of blue denim pants and a white shirt. But what caught our attention was the way he gave it a quirky touch by adding a splash of red in his white shirt.

Rana Daggubati has been busy with the shooting and promotional events for his upcoming films. He is presently waiting for the release of his upcoming multilingual film Aranya which will release on March 26. The film will release in Telugu and Hindi as Aranya and Haathi Mere Saathi, respectively. He also has in his kitty an upcoming film titled Virata Parvam which has Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. Besides Kaadan and Virata Parvam, Rana Daggubati also has in his pipeline Virata Parvam, Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum with Pawan Kalyan and Hiranyakashyap.

See the photos here:

About his collaboration with the Power Star, it was announced last month that Rana Daggubati will be sharing the screen space with Power Star Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming yet to be titled flick. It is widely anticipated that this film will be the official Telugu remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, photos of the film’s pooja ceremony were shared by the makers a couple of months back.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

