Rana Daggubati has his eyes on the paps as he gets spotted at the airport; Check it out

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport in his best stylish appearance. After the teaser launch of his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi in Mumbai, Rana returned to his hometown. One can see in the photos, Rana made a very classy appearance at the airport in suave black on black with a blazer. He looked dashing as always. However, what caught our eyes is his pose for the paparazzi. Rana Daggubati flaunted his 'I got my eyes on you' pose at the airport and we are totally loving it.

Check out the photos below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. Talking about Haathi Mere Saathi, the teaser of the film got released yesterday and it has left a huge impact on the audience. The film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles. Directed by Prabu Solomon, the film has been titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. The film revolves around animals and their kingdom. Haathi Mere Saathi is all set to release on April 6, 2020.

At the teaser launch, 'Baahubali' actor was quizzed about his Valentine's Day plans. He laughed it off and said, "My plan is to promote the film with you guys. Am dubbing for the second half of the Hindi version of Haathi Mere Saathi." The actor was also asked what according to him is the definition of love. To this, he replied in Hindi, "Socha nahi sir utna. I have never thought so much about it."

