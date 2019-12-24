Rana Daggubati has a special birthday wish for dad Suresh Babu; Says, ‘Thank you for being You’

Rana Daggubati took to Instagram and shared memorable throwback photos with his father on this special day. The Baahubali star also wrote a small note for his dad and its setting major father-son goals.

South star Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu Daggubati celebrates his 61st birthday today, December 24 and the filmmaker is being showered with a lot of wishes. Rana took to Instagram and shared a few memorable throwback photos with his father on this special day. The Baahubali star also wrote a small note for his dad and its setting major father-son goals. Rana Daggubati captioned it: “Happy Birthday my dear Mufasa!! @SBDaggubati Thank you for being You!!.” Suresh Babu is a successful producer who has several hit films under Suresh Productions including Bobbili Raja, Coolie No.1, Preminchukundam Raa, Ganesh, Kalisundam Raa, Jayam Manade Raa among others. His recent box office hit is Venky Mama.

During a recent media interaction, the producer of recently released film Venky Mama, Suresh Babu said there is a solid subject to the film and it will attract a large set of audience. Venky Mama, opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. The film is not only receiving good reviews but is also minting numbers at the box office. Venky Mama stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

On the professional front, Rana Daggubati, who was last seen in Housefull 4, has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Meanwhile, he is set to return as a host for the third edition of his popular chat show No. 1 Yaari. Rana has already shot for a promo and is all set to launch in 2020.

