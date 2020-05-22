Rana Daggubati on his confession to Miheeka Bajaj about marriage: She knew what I was going to say

Rana Daggubati said that everyone was waiting for this happy news. Rana also revealed his sister was overjoyed when he told his family.

The Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati revealed how he confessed to Miheeka Bajaj about marriage. The actor during a live session with Lakshmi Manchu, said that he wasn't nervous as such and was calm when he asked Miheeka about marriage. Rana Daggubati said that ladylove Miheeka Bajaj already knew what he was going to say, as he ended up saying many things together. The Aranya star goes on to add that he went to meet Miheeka face to face. The actor goes on to add how his family members reacted to the news of him proposing to Miheeka for marriage.

Rana Daggubati said that everyone was waiting for this happy news. Rana also revealed his sister was overjoyed when he broke the news to his family. On talking about how his parents reacted to news of his proposing marriage to Miheeka, Rana adds that his parents were shocked but with happiness. The actor says that from being shocked in one moment to being happy immediately after that was overwhelming. The southern star Rana Daggubati shared the news of his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj a few days back on his Instagram account.

The actor shared a lovely picture with his lady love Miheeka. The actor captioned his post saying, 'and she said yes.' After his post many southern actors and celebrities congratulated the couple. The fans of the Baahubali actor also flooded social media space wishing Rana and Miheeka on their engagement.

(ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj at his grandfather's memorial in Ramanaidu studios)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×