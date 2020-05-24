Rana Daggubati on his exes' reaction to his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj; Everyone was like 'finally'

Rana Daggubati says his exes were happy to hear about his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj and he's looking to the marriage.

Wedding shenanigans for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have begun already and the Baahubali actor recently exchanged engagement rings with his lady love in a close-knit ceremony. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding news seems to be the happiest thing about 2020 as the two have decided to lockdown in love for the rest of their lives. As the pre-wedding functions kickstart, an elated Rana Daggubati has recently expressed his feelings about the new chapter in his life.

Rana Daggubati is absolutely a heartthrob. In a conversation with Indian Express, the 35-year-old actor opened up about his decision to tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj and revealed how his family, friends, and his exes reacted to the news. The Nene Raju Nene Mantri actor says everyone was happy to hear about his decision of settling down with Miheeka. "They were shocked and extremely happy. It was something they wanted since a long time. Everyone was extremely happy, and everyone was like finally," Rana said.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged a day ago amidst the lockdown. The couple plans to exchange wedding vows super soon and is waiting for the Coronavirus pandemic to fade away. When asked about how he decided that Miheeka is the one, Rana said, "I think the other person has a lot to do with this. If you meet the right person, good things happen. You feel like going ahead. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real."

