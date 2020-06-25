Rana Daggubati introduces Ruksaar from Krishna and His Leela; Calls her 'Babe'

The new video sees Seerat Kapoor's character in a stylish avatar having a gala time at the party when she crosses paths with Siddu Jonnalagadda's character Krishna.

The Baahubali star Rana Daggubati shared the glimpse of the character called Ruksaar from the film, Krishna and His Leela. The Aranya actor introduces Ruksaar's character as a 'Babe' from the romance saga. The film, is presented by the Baahubali star, Rana Daggubati. The video shared by the south actor cum producer sees Ruksaar's character interacting with Krishna's character in a party. Ruksaar's character in Krishna and His Leela is essayed by the stunning actress Seerat Kapoor. The southern romance saga features Siddu Jonnalagadda as the lead character of Krishna.

The new video sees Seerat Kapoor's character in a stylish avatar having a gala time at the party when she crosses paths with Siddu Jonnalagadda's character Krishna. Ruksaar's character is bold and very determined. The film has been generating a lot of intrigue in the minds of the fans and film audiences. On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen as the lead actor in the upcoming drama called Aranya. The film sees a man vs animal theme.

Check out Rana Daggubati's post

The film will also release in Hindi, as Haathi Mere Saathi and Kaadan in Tamil. The southern film is helmed by Prabhu Solomon. Aranya was expected to hit the big screen in the month of April. But due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, all the theatres were shut down after the lockdown was imposed in the country. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

