'Rana Daggubati is here to support good cinema' says Teja Sajja at HanuMan pre-release event in Mumbai

Teja Sajja is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, HanuMan, which is helmed by Prasanth Varma. The superhero film is all set to hit the silver screens on Friday, January 12th.

As the release date draws closer, the makers of the film are keeping themselves busy with the last minute promotions of the film. They had recently released the film’s trailer which has gained widespread acclaim from fans. Currently, the cast and crew of the film are promoting the film in various cities, like Hyderabad, Mumbai and more. In the latest update, Teja Sajja opens up about chief guest Rana Daggubati at the Mumbai pre-release event.

Teja Sajja reveals he only had to call Rana Daggubati once

Talking at the pre-release event, Teja Sajja said that he only had to ask Rana Daggubati once to be the chief guest for the event. The Ishq actor said: “I called Rana anna once to tell him about our film, and Rana Anna said ‘Teja when are you traveling to Bombay? I’m here in Bombay whenever you’re coming. I’m just waiting for you to tell me the date, I will come.’” Teja Sajja further added that the Baahubali actor was there to support good cinema.

Check out the video below:

Teja Sajja and Rana Daggubati were seen donning stylish clothes, not failing to make a fashion statement at the event. While Teja Sajja opted for a traditional peacock green kurta, paired with white pyjamas, Rana Daggubati was seen in a more casual black t-shirt that he paired with cargo pants. He was also seen wearing a jacket. Further, the ace actors were also seen posing with the gada (mace) which is considered to be the go-to weapon of Lord Hanuman.

Check out their looks below:

More about HanuMan

HanuMan, helmed by Prasanath Varma, is said to be the first installment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe or PCVC. The film is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, and features an ensemble cast including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under the banner of Primeshow Entertainments, and Dasaradhi Sivendra has cranked the film’s camera. Sai Babu Talari has taken care of its editing.

