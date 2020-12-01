Rana Daggubati joins the sets of Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam; Makers to wrap up the shooting schedule soon

Directed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam has Rana Daggubati as the male lead, while Sai Pallavi, Priya Mani and Nandita Das will be seen playing as the leading ladies.

Before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, Rana Daggubati was shooting for his upcoming film directed by Venu Udugula. Titled Virata Parvam, the film has Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das as the leading ladies. The film also has Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the Central Government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 situation.

As far as the technical crew is concerned, Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer, while Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are cranking the camera. So far, the makers have released the first looks of Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi and Priyamani from the film on their respective birthdays. Apparently, Rana Daggubati, Priyamani and Nandita Das will be seen playing the roles of Naxals, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a country singer turned Naxalite.

However, the makers have not yet revealed which role will be played by whom. Other than this, Rana Daggubati also has in his kitty, a mythological drama titled Hiranyakashipu. As per the reports, Rana will be seen as the demon king in the film and it is expected that the makers will come up with more updates in the upcoming days. After the film was announced, lockdown was imposed and the makers could not proceed any further.

