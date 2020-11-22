Rana Daggubati keeps it cool while Samantha Akkineni makes a strong case for power dressing on her chat show

Rana Daggubati was spotted in his best stylish yet cool look as he arrived for the shooting of Samantha Akkineni's chat show. Check out photos.

After Vijay Deverakonda and Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati shoots for Samantha Akkineni's chat show, Sam Jam. The Baahubali actor was spotted in his best stylish look and made a swag entry as he arrived for the shoot. One can see, Rana opted for cargo pants with a printed tee and denim jacket as he flaunted his cool side. Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, is killing it yet again with her power dressing in a blue suit paired with a top. During the chat show, Rana is expected to spill the beans about his personal life, marriage to Miheeka Bajaj and will be seen being candid about everything.

Samantha Akkineni has turned host for the upcoming chat show and the audience can't wait to know what's in store for them. The episodes are being telecasted on Telugu OTT platform Aha. The guests of the season along with Sam will be seen indulging in fun activities along with the live audience. The upcoming episodes of the chat show will see Naga Chaitanya, Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun among other biggies. Last week, Chiranjeevi shot for his episode and he made a super classic appearance in a green blazer.

Meanwhile, check out Samantha and Rana's photos below

Last seen in Telugu film Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni has signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan. She will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.

She is also making Hindi web-debut with The Family Man season 2. It stars Manoj Bajpai in the lead role.

