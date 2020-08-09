Rana Daggubati in Kunal Rawal to Miheeka Bajaj in Arpita Mehta: Newlywed's wedding trousseau decoded

From Haldi to wedding, here's a round-up of what Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj wore for the special events. Take a look below.

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married yesterday on August 8, in presence of their family members. The couple entered into wedlock amid the ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19. Despite the wedding was restricted only to family members, every event was celebrated in a grand way possible at Miheeka Bajaj's house. Rana and Miheeka looked stunning together at their Mehendi and Haldi ceremony. Their every photo together speaks volume of their unconditional love and commitment for each other.

Well, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are officially married and it was nothing short of a fairytale affair. They made for a perfect pair and looked stunning together at the wedding. Ever since the photos from their Haldi, Mehendi and wedding ceremonies have surfaced on social media, the newlyweds Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have been giving out couple goals, like no other. Here's look at stunning outfits that they chose for their wedding special occasions.

From Haldi to wedding, here's a round-up of what the couple wore for the special events:

Rana's ladylove looked radiant at her Haldi ceremony in a yellow customized lehenga. She accessorised her look with custom made cowrie shell Matha Patti, chandelier earrings and kadas by Arpita Mehta. Minimal makeup, tan lips, and sharp eye-liner finished out her look. The makeup was done by Tamanna Rooz as per Miheeka's choice, which was all about keeping it simple and fresh.

Rana Daggubati looked classic in every way in this comfort-driven layering outfit by Kunal Rawal. Rana looked dashing in kurta ivory set with tonal embroidery jacket that he wore for the Mehendi ceremony at Miheeka Bajaj's house.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj pose with Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya & others for perfect family portrait

For her another special day, Miheeka picked custom made raspberry pink hand-embroidered jacket and lehenga set by Arpita Mehta. The sleeveless Anarkali jacket features hand-embroidered mirror cutwork. She looked stunning as she accessorised her outfit with maang teeka encrusted with polkis and pearls and earrings with tourmalines and polkis.

Miheeka Bajaj looked drop-dead gorgeous in Anamika Khanna ivory lehenga. The bride accessorised her outfit with a piece of heavy Polki jewellery, matha Patti, nose ring and traditional kalirey worn with the bangles.

Rana Daggubati picked traditional South Indian gold pancha and a full-sleeved lalchi that he layered with a shawl.

Which wedding look of the couple you liked the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

​

Credits :Reels and Frames

Share your comment ×