Rana Daggubati launches teaser of Raj Tarun’s next Stand Up Rahul; Gives glimpse into the life of comedian

Rana Daggubati took to social media and launched the teaser of Raj Tarun’s next titled Stand Up Rahul, where he will be playing the role of a standup comedian in the movie.

Raj Tarun is all set to get into the shoes of a stand-up comedian in the upcoming movie Stand Up Rahul. The previous updates from the movie, like the first looks, received a great response from the fans. Today, the teaser of the film was launched by Rana Daggubati. Sharing the teaser, Rana Daggubati wrote on his social media, “Here's the Mic Dropping teaser for #StandUpRahul. (sic)” The teaser gives a peek into the life of a stand-up comedian. The teaser is filled with one-liners and monologues that set the tone for the film.

Many celebrities including Adivi Sesh, Lavanya Tripathi, Sundeep Kishan, and others shared the teaser and conveyed their good wishes to Raj Tarun for the Stand Up Rahul movie.

Stand Up Rahul is touted to be the story of a stand-up comedian who is stubborn and falls in love with an equally stubborn woman. Raj Tarun will be seen as a stand-up comedian and this movie will mark his 15th film. Stand Up Rahul is a romantic comedy written and directed by the newbie Santo Mohan Veeranki. Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Indraja, and others play key roles in the film. Varsha Bollamma of Middle Class Melodies (2020) fame is the leading lady. Music is composed by Sweekar Agasthi, while Sreeraj Raveendran handles cinematography. Stand Up Rahul is jointly produced by Nandkumar Abbineni and Bharath Maguluri under Dream Town Productions and High Five Pictures banners.

Raj Tarun recently bagged success with Power Play, where he essayed a serious role and did a commendable job. The film was released in March before the second wave of Coronavirus lockdown hit the shores.

