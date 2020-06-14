Rana Daggubati looks dapper in the throwback selfie Akhil Akkineni on a flight; Take a look

Rana Daggubati clicked a selfie with the south actor Akhil Akkineni in a flight on his way to US. The fans and followers of the southern actor are going gaga over the selfie.

The Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati looks all dapper and handsome in the throwback photo he shared on his Instagram account. The actor clicked a selfie with the Most Eligible Bachelor actor Akhil Akkineni in a flight. The fans and followers of the southern actor are going gaga over the selfie. On the work front, Rana Daggubati will feature as the lead in the upcoming film Aranya. The film, will see a man vs animal theme. Recently, the actor revealed during an interview that he had a very tough time while shooting for his film Aranya. The film is helmed by south director Prabhu Solomon.

The actor goes on to add that he had to lift the weight of around 160-170 kgs of the elephant's trunk. The teaser of the southern drama Aranya has impressed the fans and film audiences. The teaser is very intriguing and is already generating a lot of curiosity among the film audiences. The film was expected to release in the big screen in the month of April. But, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the filmmakers across the globe had to cancel their filming schedules and postpone their respective film releases. The actor made headlines recently, when he announced his engagement with lady love Miheeka Bajaj.

The actor, Rana Daggubati shared a wonderful picture alongside Miheeka Bajaj and announced the happy news. The fans and followers of the Baahubali actor congratulated him on social media. News reports state that the stunning couple will tie the knot in August.

