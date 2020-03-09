Rana Daggubati looks suave in a crisp shirt and waistcoat at a launch event in Hyderabad

Rana Daggubati looked suave in his classic attire. Rana’s well-styled hair, dashing walk and on-point expressions are a perfect example of how men should carry themselves.

Rana Daggubati as we all know is a very minimal, classic person and has a very particular style, which is striking. At a recent launch event in Hyderabad, the Baahubali star made dapper appearance in a crisp shirt, waistcoat paired with formal blue pants and moccasins. Ther actor looked suave as ever in his classic attire. Rana’s well-styled hair, dashing walk and on-point expressions are a perfect example of how gentlemen should carry themselves. We just can't move our eyes off him. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Rana's stylish Harmann Kaur revealed that Rana is very particular about the colours he wears.

The one colour that he likes the most is green, especially olive green. He also does a lot of greys and blacks. He likes simple stuff and that clearly reflects in his style statements. Also present at the launch event was Rana's father and producer Suresh Babu. On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen next in Haathi Mere Saathi, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Prabu Solomon, the film has been titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. The upcoming film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles.

Check out Rana Daggubati's photos below:

For Haathi Mere Saathi, Rana Daggubati has lost 30 kgs and has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. The film revolves around the environmental crisis across the world. It is about a man who fought for the jungle and animals by going against society.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More