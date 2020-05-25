Rana Daggubati looks unrecognisable in THIS throwback picture as he posed with Ram Charan and Tarun

As Rana Daggubati is making the heads turn for his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj, we have got our hands on a throwback picture wherein the Baahubali star looks unrecognizable.

Ever since Rana Daggubati got engaged to his lady love Miheeka Bajaj, the heartthrob has been the talk of the town. The lovebirds made their relationship early this month and got engaged in no time. Interestingly, when the Baahubali star popped the big question to Miheeka, he did break a million hearts. After all, Rana enjoys a massive female fan following and has been the heartthrob of the nation courtesy his dashing looks and impeccable acting prowess. As Nene Raju Nene Mantri actor is enjoying the new phase of his life after exchanging the rings with Miheeka, he has been ruling the headlines.

Amid these, we have got our hands on a throwback picture of Rana Daggubati wherein the Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum looks unrecognizable. In this picture, Rana was seen posing with Ram Charan and Tarun. Dressed in a sky blue coloured shirt, the Rudramadevi actor was seen flaunting his flawless smile and he looked totally different from his current macho bearded look as he was seen in a clean shaved look. On the other hand, Charan Teja was also difficult to recognise in his silver black shirt. Rana had captioned the picture as, “A throwback into many centuries ago or at least feels like it. I have no memory of this at all... #Charan #Tarun.”

Take a look at Rana Daggubati’s throwback picture:

Meanwhile, talking about Rana and Miheeka, the Dum Maaro Dum actor star revealed that it was a simple love story. Rana stated that he knew he has found the love of his life when he had met her. Interestingly, he even popped the question in a special way to his lady love. “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real,” he said.

Rana Daggubati also revealed that while Miheeka was shocked with a sudden proposal, she was indeed happy and said yes to him. On the other hand, his friends and exes were also excited about the big news. He stated, “Everyone was extremely happy, and everyone was like “finally”. When quizzed about the wedding plans, Rana revealed that it will depend upon the world’s situation. “I found the strangest time to get married,” the actor was quoted saying.

