Rana Daggubati makes a big announcement on his birthday; shares first look of Rakshasa Raja

Rana Daggubati and Teja, the dynamic duo behind the critically acclaimed Nene Raju Nene Mantri, are reuniting for an action-packed cinematic adventure titled Rakshasa Raja. This upcoming film is said to be a potent blend of intense emotions, family drama, and a thrilling exploration of the underworld, which is said to be leaving the audiences on the edge of their seats.

The makers unveiled a captivating poster showcasing a fierce new avatar to mark Rana Daggubati's birthday and fuel the excitement. In the poster Ghazi movie actor was seen confidently holding a massive gun on his shoulder, complemented by bullets on another, radiating an undeniable intensity. Vibhooti and Tilak adorn his face, adding to his gritty persona. A cigar clenched in his mouth and two gold rings on his long fingers complete the formidable look, leaving viewers eager to see him unleash his on-screen power.

The anticipation for Rakshasa Raja is palpable, fuelled by the success of their previous collaboration. This time, Nenu Naa Rakshasi movie actor, and Teja return with a story delving into the ruthless world of crime to deliver a cinematic experience unlike any other.

Rakshasa Raja is said to be a cinematic journey unlike any other, offering audiences a fresh perspective on the gangster genre. According to the reports the upcoming project has a compelling narrative story, stellar performances, and visually stunning locations, the film is poised to set new benchmarks in Telugu cinema.

Check out the first look of Rana Daggubati's Rakshasa Raja below

More about Rana Daggubati and Teja’s first collaboration Nene Raju Nene Mantri

In the realm of the loaner Jogendra, he loves his wife Radha and he is always ready to protect her. A power struggle results in the death of Radha's unborn fetus, transforming Jogendra into a cunning and blood-curdling figure. Rising from a sarpanch to MLA and Minister, he aspires to become the Chief Minister. The narrative delves into Jogendra's journey, his capacity to overcome his beastly nature, and his relationship with his wife, who defines the meaning of his life.

Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, Mahesh Achanta, Navdeep, Ajay, Rajsekhar Aningi, Annapoorna, Sanjana Anne, and Tanikella Bharani were the cast in the film.

Upcoming project of Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati has consistently advocated for quality content in the film industry. Additionally, he is the owner of Spirit Media Private Limited, a VFX company.

The actor-producer recently unveiled his upcoming mythological film, Hiranyakashyap, during San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Rana Daggubati has also produced a film titled Keedaa Cola, directed by Tharun Bhascker, which hit the theater on November 3rd, 2023.

