Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj leave for vacation to celebrate the latter’s birthday; See PICS

In the photos, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj were seen arriving at the airport in style as they are set to leave for a vacation.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are one of the sought after celebrity couple of the Tollywood industry. While their wedding took place during the lockdown for COVID 19, they both went on a honeymoon after the lockdown SOPs were relaxed down. Now, they are off to yet another vacation to ring in Miheeka’s birthday and they got papped as they arrived in style at the airport.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

