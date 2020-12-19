Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj leave for vacation to celebrate the latter’s birthday; See PICS
In the photos, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj were seen arriving at the airport in style as they are set to leave for a vacation.
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are one of the sought after celebrity couple of the Tollywood industry. While their wedding took place during the lockdown for COVID 19, they both went on a honeymoon after the lockdown SOPs were relaxed down. Now, they are off to yet another vacation to ring in Miheeka’s birthday and they got papped as they arrived in style at the airport.
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :Kamlesh Nand
You may like these
Anushka Shetty sends out birthday wishes to her 'bro' Rana Daggubati; Says 'Can't wait for Viraata Parvam'
Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Allu Arjun shares a quirky post; Sai Pallavi, Mahesh Babu & others wish him
Viraata Parvam First Glimpse: Rana Daggubati's powerful act in this intense teaser will leave you amazed
Rakul Preet Singh wishes 'crazy superhuman' Rana Daggubati on his birthday with a happy throwback photo
Rana Daggubati wishes Venkatesh Daggubati on his birthday: Style Swag and everything I learnt is from him
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue