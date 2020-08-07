Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj look graceful as they tap feet to wedding music during haldi ceremony; WATCH

A video of the couple has now surfaced online, in which they both can be seen gracefully tapping their feet to wedding music as they have a conversation with each other.

As Tollywood star Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj tomorrow, social media is flooded with congratulatory messages and photos of the couple. They had a Mehandi and Haldi ceremony last evening. A video of the couple has now surfaced online, in which they both can be seen gracefully tapping their feet to wedding music as they have a conversation with each other. Miheeka went Boho style for the haldi ceremony and donned herself with jewels made of shells.

Rana, on the other hand, was seen in a traditional white shirt and white dhoti. They both were all smiles as the ceremony went on. Talking about the wedding plans, Rana’s father told The Times Of India, that it will be a grand affair though only a limited number of people are invited for the wedding. Apparently, all the guests will be tested for COVID 19 and there will be proper social distancing norms.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Bride to be stuns in a pink lehenga for her Mehendi ceremony There will be sanitizers in many places at the wedding venue and all the guests will be asked to follow social distancing. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj exchanged the rings in an engagement ceremony with family members in the month of May. Miheeka, is an interior designer and she owns an event management company. Meanwhile, Rana will be next seen in Venu Udugula directorial Virata Parvam. Watch the video here:

Credits :Twitter

