Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj make a perfect pair in a stunning unseen pic from their pre wedding festivities

An unseen picture of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj from their pre-wedding festivities has surfaced on social media. They look adorable in it.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding photos are all over on social media and fans can't stop gushing about this new couple. Rana and Miheeka tied the knot on August 8th in presence of their family members and a few close friends, held at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. Besides Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati, close pals Allu Arjun and Ram Charan also graced Rana and Miheeka's wedding ceremony. The bride and groom looked royal on their special day. The Baahubali actor was seen wearing a South Indian traditional outfit while Miheeka picked Anamika Khanna designer ivory lehenga paired with red dupatta.

Now, a stunning unseen picture of Rana and Miheeka from their pre-wedding festivities has surfaced on social media. One can see, the newly married couple make a perfect pair and it speaks volume about their cute chemistry. The duo looks happy together like never before. Miheeka Bajaj can be seen in a purple lehenga, while Rana is seen wearing a kurta paired with a pair of jeans. Also, do not miss their little pet pooch and this makes a perfect picture moment. They can be seen smiling with all their hearts and it proves they are in the most happiest phase.

Check out their picture below:

On the work front, the Bhallaladeva of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali will be seen in an intense role in his upcoming Telugu-Tamil film, Virata Parvam. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. The film also stars Priyamani and Nandita Das.

Rana Daggubati is also looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film, Haathi Mere Saathi. The makers postponed the release due to global pandemic.

