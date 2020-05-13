Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj to marry this year; D Suresh Babu says preparations have started in lockdown

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding will be probably one of the much-awaited events of the year. Who’s who from the film industry will be seen on their special day.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot this year and the families have already kick-started with the preparations for the grand wedding. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding will be probably one of the much-awaited events of the year. Who’s who from the film industry will be seen on their special day. Rana Daggubati’s father and producer Suresh Babu recently confirmed that the couple is set to enter the wedlock in December or even before it. He also revealed they’ll be busy planning a wedding in this lockdown.

In his conversation with TOI, Suresh Babu spilled the beans about Baahubali actor’s wedding. He said, “During these grim times, we finally have a reason to celebrate. The entire family is happy. The kids have known each other for a long time now and we’re all very happy for them.”

He further revealed that the wedding will take place in December and the families have got a nice opportunity of lockdown to plan things for the wedding. He added, “The wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised. One thing’s for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We’ll now be busy planning a wedding.”

Rana and Miheeka Bajaj’s relationship is currently the talk of the town. Rana confirmed his engagement with Miheeka yesterday with an adorable picture of them together. He wrote, “she said ‘yes’”



Miheeka Bajaj is a designer by profession and has also ventured into an event management company. She owns Dew Drop Design Studio – an event company.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati has a couple of films to release this year. He has Prabhu Solomon-directed Haathi Mere Saathi and Virata Parvam starring Sai Pallavi in the female lead role.

