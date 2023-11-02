Rana Daggubati- Miheeka Bajaj pose for beautiful photo in their living room from Karva Chauth 2023 celebrations

In a heartwarming continuation of their love story, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj celebrated their third Karva Chauth on November 1, 2023. Their journey began with a unique and intimate lockdown wedding on August 8, 2020, and their love continues to shine brightly.

Miheeka Bajaj, known for her grace and elegance, donned a resplendent golden saree paired with a ruby red dupatta. Her minimal makeup accentuated her natural beauty, complemented by statement jewelry. Rana Daggubati, always the dapper gentleman, sported a denim jacket, white trousers, and a cap that humorously read "Awful lot of cough syrup." The couple radiated happiness and love, captured in their smiles.

Miheeka shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, saying, "As much as I love sharing a big meal with you, fasting for you on Karva Chauth has its own charm @ranadaggubati." The couple's love and connection was palpable in the photo they had shared.

Miheeka's favorite Karva Chauth outfit

Miheeka Bajaj repeated her most favorite outfit for Karva Chauth, captioning the post as, "#Throwback to one of my favorite outfits from jayantireddylabel. There's something about dressing up in Indian attire, it just makes you feel special. One of my favorite things about Karva Chauth is the dress-up part!"

A lockdown wedding to remember

Rana Daggubati spoke about on their lockdown wedding in an interview with Filmfare, expressing that it was the best way for them to start their journey together.

Rana also opened by saying that Aranya actor personally liked the intimate nature of celebration. The couple exchanged vows at Ramanaidu Studios, a unique choice during the pandemic when no films were being shot. Their wedding was attended by a close-knit group of just 30 people.

Rana Daggubati's professional endeavors

Rana Daggubati, known for his versatility, has always championed quality content in the film industry. Rana Daggubati is also the owner of Spirit Media Private Limited, a VFX company.

The actor-producer announced his forthcoming mythological film, Hiranyakashyap, at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Rana Daggubati has recently produced a film named Keedaa Cola, directed by Tharun Bhascker, which is all set to hit the silver screen on November 3rd.

