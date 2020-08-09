  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj pose with Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya & others for perfect family portrait

After the wedding, Samantha Akkineni shared a stunning group picture with Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh Daggubati, Suresh Babu and others as she welcomed Miheeka Bajaj to Rana Daggubati's family
39884 reads Mumbai
Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj pose with Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya & others for perfect family portraitRana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj pose with Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya & others for perfect family portrait

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot yesterday in Hyderabad and a few photos of the couple have surfaced on social media. All the eyes were on Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati's wedding, which was attended by his close pals Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. Keeping in mind the safety precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding was attended by only 30 guests including Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya among others. For their special day, Rana Daggubati picked traditional South Indian gold pancha and a full-sleeved lalchi while Miheeka Bajaj looked drop-dead gorgeous in Anamika Khanna ivory lehenga. 

The bride accessorised her outfit with a piece of heavy Polki jewellery, matha Patti, nose ring and traditional kalirey worn with the bangles. Post the wedding, Samantha Akkineni shared a picture-perfect family portrait as she welcomed Miheeka Bajaj to Daggubati family. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "the most adorable @miheeka Welcome to the family." A lot of celebs including Mahesh Babu, Nani, Ram Charan and others congratulated the newly wedded couple on social media. 

Sharing a picture of him from the wedding with Rana, Charan wrote, "Finally my hulk is married wishing @ranadaggubati @miheeka a very happy life together!!" 

Also Read: Nani makes a witty note about the ‘end of an iconic bachelor’; Congratulates Rana Daggubati for his wedding 

Mahesh Babu also penned a heartfelt message for the couple on Instagram along with a picture of them from the Haldi ceremony. He wrote, "Congratulations on your wedding @ranadaggubati & @miheeka!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu leaves us excited with the electrifying motion poster 

Check out all the photos from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding below:

Credits :Reels and Frames

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Good luck.. but Rana seem to a bit messy and tensed.. Miheeka is beautiful

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement