Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj pose with Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya & others for perfect family portrait

After the wedding, Samantha Akkineni shared a stunning group picture with Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh Daggubati, Suresh Babu and others as she welcomed Miheeka Bajaj to Rana Daggubati's family

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot yesterday in Hyderabad and a few photos of the couple have surfaced on social media. All the eyes were on Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati's wedding, which was attended by his close pals Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. Keeping in mind the safety precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding was attended by only 30 guests including Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya among others. For their special day, Rana Daggubati picked traditional South Indian gold pancha and a full-sleeved lalchi while Miheeka Bajaj looked drop-dead gorgeous in Anamika Khanna ivory lehenga.

The bride accessorised her outfit with a piece of heavy Polki jewellery, matha Patti, nose ring and traditional kalirey worn with the bangles. Post the wedding, Samantha Akkineni shared a picture-perfect family portrait as she welcomed Miheeka Bajaj to Daggubati family. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "the most adorable @miheeka Welcome to the family." A lot of celebs including Mahesh Babu, Nani, Ram Charan and others congratulated the newly wedded couple on social media.

Sharing a picture of him from the wedding with Rana, Charan wrote, "Finally my hulk is married wishing @ranadaggubati @miheeka a very happy life together!!"

Also Read: Nani makes a witty note about the ‘end of an iconic bachelor’; Congratulates Rana Daggubati for his wedding

Mahesh Babu also penned a heartfelt message for the couple on Instagram along with a picture of them from the Haldi ceremony. He wrote, "Congratulations on your wedding @ranadaggubati & @miheeka!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Aug 8, 2020 at 12:39pm PDT

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu leaves us excited with the electrifying motion poster

Check out all the photos from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding below:

Credits :Reels and Frames

Share your comment ×