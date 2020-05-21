Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj’s engagement Sivakarthikeyan, Varun Tej, Saina Nehwal send heartfelt wishes

After Rana Daggubati posted photos of his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj, celebrities and fans congratulated the couple.

While people were desperately waiting to hear news about the wedding plans of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, photos of the couple getting married in a simple yet beautiful event surfaced online, and they received loud cheer by fans, followers and celebrities. Sharing the photo, Rana wrote, “And it’s official!!” As soon as the Baahubali actor posted photos of his engagement on social media, people took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan, Tollywood actor Varun Tej and Badminton player Saina Nehwal’s comments came as early ones. “Congratulations and best wishes dear brother”, said Sivakarthikeyan, while Saina Nehwal wrote, “Huge congratulations to both of u ... May you both be blessed with lifelong happiness”. Varun Tej lauded how radiant they both looked and wrote, “Looking lovely together bro!! A big congratulations!!” Many other celebrities and fans of the actor marveled at how they both looked beautiful and happy together.

On May 12th Rana Daggubati introduced Miheeka and announced on social media. While announcing about their relationship, Rana shared a photo of himself with Mikheeka and wrote, "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj." Rana Daggubati, who has appeared in Tollywood and Bollywood films, is known for his role as Balvaldevan in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Miheeka is an interior designer and she owns an event management company. On the work front, Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi, Priya Mani, and Nandita Das.

Credits :Twitter

