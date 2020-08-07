Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi Ceremony: Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Haasan send wishes to the couple

South stars Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni and Khushbu Sundar wished them both happy life ahead, taking to their social media handles.

Yesterday, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj had a haldi and mehendi ceremony ahead of their wedding. Photos of the couple from the ceremony were circulated widely on social media. Fans and followers of the couple and their friends took to social media and wished them both after the ceremony. South stars Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni and Khushbu Sundar wished them both happy life ahead, taking to their social media handles.

After Rana Daggubati posted his photo on Instagram, Shruti Haasan and Khushbu Sundar took to the comments section and wished them. Shruti Haasan wrote, “Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!!!!” Khushbu Sundar wrote, “Congratulations Junior. Your happiness matters the most”. Samantha shared a photo from the ceremony on her Instagram stories and congratulated the couple. As the comments from fans kept coming in, the photos started going viral on social media.

Check out the post here:

The couple is set to tie the knot tomorrow in a grand event. According to reports, not more than 30 people have been invited to be part of the wedding. However, it will be an elaborate affair. There will be sanitizers in many places at the venue and the guests will be following proper social distancing. They will all be tested for COVID 19. According to The Times Of India, there will be a theme for the wedding. During the haldi ceremony, Miheeka was seen in a yellow lehenga and boho jewels, while Rana was seen in traditional white shirt and dhoti.

