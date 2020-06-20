Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj's pre wedding festivities begin with the latter making a regal appearance

Miheeka Bajaj has shared a post on her Instagram account, which states that the pre wedding festivities have indeed begun. If reports are to be believed then, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot on August 8, 2020.

There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and ladylove Miheeka Bajaj will be tying the knot in the month of August. Miheeka Bajaj has shared a post on her Instagram account, which states that the pre wedding festivities have indeed begun. The fans and followers of the stunning couple are delighted to see the latest picture of the bride to be Miheeka Bajaj. Previously, Aranya actor Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram account to share the good news of his engagement to his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj.

The Baahubali star Rana Daggubati shared an adorable picture with Miheeka Bajaj stating that she said yes. In the latest Instagram post, Miheeka Bajaj wrote, "the celebrations continue! Thank you for making my day so much more special." The fans are very excited about the upcoming wedding of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The couple reportedly had their roka ceremony some time back. The photos from the roka ceremony were shared by Rana Daggubati on his Twitter account and the fans of the actor just could not stop gushing over it.

Both Rana and Miheeka looked stunning in their respective outfits and the fans were going gaga over it. Now, the fans of the beautiful couple are waiting for a formal announcement of the couple's wedding date. If reports are to be believed then, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot on August 8, 2020.

