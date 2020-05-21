Rana Daggubati & Miheeka roka: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya & others pose for a perfect family PIC

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's roka ceremony has been attended by the likes of only a few of their family members including Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. Check out one of their family pictures.

Ardent fans of South actor Rana Daggubati woke up to get the exciting news of his Roka ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj on May 20. The event was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday in the presence of a few loved ones amidst the lockdown. Netizens could not stop gushing over the pictures of the Baahubali actor and Miheeka which went instantly viral on social media. The two of them are seen dressed in their traditional best in all the pictures.

We have come across another picture from their Roka ceremony which is worth a glimpse. Why? Because this time, the two of them are seen posing with their entire family. Attending the likes of the ceremony were also Rana Daggubati’s cousin Naga Chaitanya and his beautiful wife Samantha Akkineni. The two of them are seen flashing their widest smiles while posing with Rana, Miheeka, and others. Rana Daggubati looks suave in a mundu and white shirt while Miheeka, on the other hand, is seen wearing an orange and yellow South Indian saree.

The latest reports suggest that the couple will be opting for a low-key wedding keeping in mind the present situation that has been prevailing in the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both their families are looking forward to a winter wedding as revealed by Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati’s father in one of his interviews. For the unversed, Miheeka Bajaj has a special connection to Bollywood diva ’s family and is a designer by profession.

