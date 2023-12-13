Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya's moment with family from Daggubati Abhiram's wedding is beyond perfect
Abhiram Daggubati and Prathyusha recently had a tropical island wedding in Sri Lanka. And finally, the whole Daggubati family photo is out. Have a closer look!
Rana Daggubati's younger brother, Abhiram Daggubati, exchanged vows with Prathyusha on December 6 in a destination wedding held on the tropical island of Sri Lanka. The Daggubati family members were spotted departing from Hyderabad for Sri Lanka on December 5. Finally, a family photo featuring members of the Daggubati clan is out on the internet and is going viral.
In the photo, Abhiram Daggubati, Prathyusha, Suresh Babu, Lakshmi Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, and his wife Venkatesh Neeraja, along with his three daughters Hayavahini Daggubati, Bhavana Daggubati, Aashritha Daggubati, were present, along with Aashritha's husband Vinayak Reddy, Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Daggubati, Rana’s sister Malavika Daggubati with her husband Bharath Krishna Rao and their children.
Naga Chaitanya was also seen in the perfect family portrait during Abhiram Daggubati's marriage event. The entire family was dressed in traditional Telugu-style wedding attire. Reports indicate that the couple will host a reception in Hyderabad.
Check out the picture-perfect family portrait of the Daggubati family below
More details about Abhiram Daggubati and Pratyusha's wedding
According to reports, the wedding of Abhiram Daggubati and Pratyusha took place at a luxurious resort in Sri Lanka, with only 200 guests invited to the ceremony. All the family members of the Daggubati clan attended the wedding in Sri Lanka.
Abhiram got engaged to Pratyusha, a girl from a non-filmy background in Karamchedu village in the Prakasham district, the native place of his legendary late grandfather, D Ramanaidu. This match is said to be an arranged marriage, and Pratyusha is connected to the Daggubatis through her family.
The reports suggest that the wedding festivities commenced on December 4 (Monday) night with a welcome dinner, followed by a Mehendi party on December 5 (Tuesday). On December 6 (Wednesday) morning, the groom and bride-making ceremony took place, with the muhurtham set at 8:50 p.m. The Daggubatis have also planned a grand reception for the film fraternity and friends.
