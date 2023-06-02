Rana Daggubati on Tollywood's excitement for Prabhas’ Project K: Will break boundaries Baahubali, RRR didn't

Prabhas' next Project K with director Nag Ashwin, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone is a highly anticipated film. And it's not just movie buffs who are pumped up about the film, even Rana Daggubati is excited. Yes, the actor said he is looking forward to Project K in Telugu and said that it will break boundaries.

Rana Daggubati attended India Today Conclave South 2023 recently and expressed how excited the entire Telugu film fraternity is for Prabhas’ Project K. The Virata Parvam actor said, We celebrate each other’s cinema fully. Like there is another film called Project K, which Nag Ashwin is directing with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. That’s a film we are really looking forward to in Telugu. That film will, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR haven’t done.” He further said, “ Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film and it could really become a global film from Telugu (cinema).”

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and RRR charted history by making the nation proud. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer bagged Oscars 2023 for Best Original Song Naatu Naatu, Baahubali opened the gates for Indian cinema to flourish worldwide with accolades and acclaim.

Kamal Haasan to join Project K

An interesting update about Project K that has been doing rounds is Kamal Haasan is expected to join the cast. The Tamil superstar is in talks to play the role of antagonist in the film. It is also reported that he has been offered remuneration of Rs 150 crores for his role in the film. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

About Project K

Project K is a futuristic action-packed thriller directed by Nag Ashwin. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Project K is going to be an action spectacle like never before with multiple Hollywood-based action directors working on the film. The Project K producer also revealed about film's genre and said, “The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiment.

The film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind blockbusters like Mahanati, Sita Ramam, and many others. The tentatively titled “Project K” will have its music and score composed by Santhosh Narayanan while Djordje Stojiljkovic will crank the camera. The film is yet in its last leg of production and is expected to release by the end of this year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2 OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you watch Mani Ratnam's epic historic film