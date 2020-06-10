  1. Home
Rana Daggubati opens up about fiance Miheeka Bajaj and if life will change post marriage

Rana Daggubati recently opened up about his fiance Miheeka Bajaj. During the interview, Rana was also asked if he thinks life will change post marriage with Miheeka.
Last month, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati surprised his fans as he confirmed his relationship with entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj. Rana took to social media and shared the first picture with his girlfriend Miheeka. He wrote, 'She said YES' and soon fans and celebrities from the film industry showered him with congratulatory messages. A few days later, Rana and Miheeka had a Roka ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. On this special occasion, the couple's family members came together met each other to make it official. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya also graced the event. Rana's father Suresh Babu recently confirmed that their wedding will take place this year in August. 

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati recently opened up about his fiance Miheeka Bajaj. During an interview with CinemaExpress, Rana was asked if he thinks life will change post marriage with Miheeka. To this, he quickly denied and said, "She is so supportive and always keeps things easy for me." Well, Rana seems to be super lucky having Miheeka by his side even on the professional front. 

Rana had recently revealed how he proposed Miheeka. The Telugu star said, "She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real. I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love." 

On the work front, Rana will be seen next in Haathi Mere Saathi, which has been titled Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil. 

