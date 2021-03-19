Rana Daggubati OPENS UP on bonding with elephants on Haathi Mere Saathi sets: The experience has changed me

The Baahubali actor recently shared that he feels blessed to have gotten the opportunity to work with elephants so closely for the upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi.

Rana Daggubati will soon be seen in an upcoming trilingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telegu, the Prabu Solomon directorial film is set to release on March 26. While we wait to know what's in store for us, Rana recently shared about his bonding with elephants on the sets of the film and how it has now changed him to a forever new person. The Baahubali actor feels blessed to have gotten the opportunity to work with elephants so closely.

"I play a character who lives in the wild. Just like you build a bond with your co-actor you build a bond with the elephant. Once you build that bond and relationship with an elephant, then when you're performing with an elephant, whether you're doing a jump or a fall or the elephant is hugging you, the elephant helps you perform. And the beauty is, as actors we might give wrong reactions but the elephant will never give a wrong reaction," says Rana on how he left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character.

Rana also adds, "The elephants teach us to give back to this planet in every way possible, which we humans have forgotten somewhere down the line. This experience has changed me forever as a person."

Rana plays the protagonist in this adventure drama also starring Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. Haathi Mere Saathi is a story inspired by multiple events and traces the narrative of a man (Rana Daggubati), who spends most of his life in the jungle to protect the ecosystem.

