Rana Daggubati opens up on ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ getting delayed & the impact of pandemic on film business

Rana Dauggubati on the makers of Haathi Mere Saathi shifting release date for the second time. Scroll further to read what he said.

Rana Daggubati is one of the few actors in India who successfully navigates through different film industries. He is a huge star in Telugu films and has made some popular Hindi ones as well. His role as Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali franchise garnered him immense acclaim and catapulted his stardom. Rana and the makers of ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ released the teaser of the film but had to shift the release date due to the second wave of COVID 19 in India. Theaters across the country got shut and the makers have yet not opted for a digital release. In a chat with Times of India, Rana spoke about the shifting release of the film and the impact of film business due to the pandemic.

Rana Daggubati spoke about Haathi Mere Saathi and said, “Haathi Mere Saathi’s release had to be moved around. The impact of such a decision had to be kept at bay looking at what people around us were going through. It is a very difficult phase for people. Their lives have been impacted severely. Haathi Mere Saathi is a very special and poignant film for today’s times when we understand and value nature more than we ever did. It was a beautiful experience putting that film together in different languages with different cast members.”

Rana further spoke about the impact faced by the film business due to COVID 19. He said, “The audience has watched so much content across languages and cultures on different channels in the last 18 months that filmmaking across the board will now have to be upped and improved. On the other side, we will have to see what kind of content will work in which space. That bifurcation between what’s suited for the big screen and what’s better for the OTT space will become clearer.”

