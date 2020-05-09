  1. Home
Rana Daggubati & others join fans, kickstart Jr NTR's birthday festivities in advance with #NTRBirthdayCDP

Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal and others, along with the fans have taken to social media to introduce the common DP for Jr NTR's birthday and it is nothing less of a mini-celebration as #ntrbirthdaycdp trends on twitter.
Jr NTR is undoubtedly a gem that everyone in the Telugu film industry loves and respects him. The actor will turn a year older on May 20, but as it turns out, his birthday celebration have started almost 10 days in advance. Fans have a trend to use a common display picture to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions of the actors they love, and today happens to be the revelation1 of the DP they will be using for him on his birthday.

Everyone has taken to social media to share this common picture and it is all over the internet. And well, joining the fans in trending the common DP, celebrities like Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, and many others have joined the fans. Rana wrote, "In the name of NANDAMURI TARAKA RAMARAO !! #NTRBirthdayCDP (sic)." The photo is as mind blowing as it gets for it has silhouette images of the characters that the actor has played over his due course. They have been trending #NTRBirthdayCDP.

Check out some of the tweets for Jr NTR here:

Kajal Aggarwal too, shared the photo and apart from revealing her nickname for him, she also went on to send out some advance wishes for the actor. She wrote, "What all of you have been waiting for - #NTRBirthdayCDP happy birthday much in advance from all your loving fans @tarak9999 aka Tarami (TARAk + tsunaMI) (I very fondly address him as this!) :) hoping all these days especially #may20th is fabulous for you! (sic)," she posted.

