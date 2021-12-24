Rana Daggubati pens a special note for dad Daggubati Suresh Babu on his birthday

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati penned a heartfelt note to send birthday wishes to his dad and prominent film producer, Daggubati Suresh Babu. The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a throwback photo of the father-son duo sharing an infectious laugh. The two are sharply dressed in suits in this old click. The post was accompanied with the note, “Happy birthday Mufasa. I am only a reflection :) #hbdsureshdaggubati.” The mutual love and respect Rana Daggubati shares with his father is palpable.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will next share screen space with Megastar Pawan Kalyan in Bheemla Nayak. Helmed by Chandra Sagar, the film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachy. Besides Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in pivotal parts. S Thaman has composed the music for the film and Ravi K. Chandran has taken care of the film’s cinematography. Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, Bheemla Nayak is slated for a theatrical release on 25 February 2022.

The actor will also be a part of director Sathyasiva’s period drama Madai Thiranthu. Rana Daggubati’s latest will also see Regina Cassandra, Sathyaraj and Nassar in the lead. Produced by S. N. Rajarajan of K Production, the unfinished film was stuck since 2019 owing to differences between the producer and the lead actor, but now, the film is scheduled for a new year release on 31 December 2021.