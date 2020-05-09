Rana Daggubati to play a special role in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya? Find out

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati will be seen in a special role in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, which is a Telugu remake of Mollywood film Lucifer.

Chiranjeevi’s next film Acharya has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Several actors’ names were included and excluded from the movie's cast list. Sometimes back it was reported that Ram Charan, who is bankrolling the film, will be seen playing an extended cameo in the film. While some reports claim that it’s not true, no official announcement has been made yet, on Ram Charan’s role in the film. Now, new reports have emerged stating that Rana Daggubati will be seen in a special role in Acharya.

Acharya is the official Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. Helmed by Koratala Siva, Acharya will also have Sonu Sood in a key role. Earlier, south star Trisha was roped in to play the female lead in the film. The Ram star walked out of the film citing creative differences, after which Kajal Aggarwal was auditioned. Kajal, while having an interaction with her fans on social media, confirmed her role in the film. It is to be noted that the makers have not yet officially launched the title. Chiranjeevi, while talking during an event, revealed it accidentally.

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati has two films in his kitty namely Virata Parvam and Hiranyakasipa. The makers of Virata Parvam wrapped up the Kerala shooting schedule of the film in January. Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, and Naveen Chandra’s major scenes were shot in Kerala. The highly anticipated film will also star Nandita Das, Eswari Rao, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. As far as Hiranyakasipa is concerned, the film’s shooting will start as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :123Telugu

