Rana Daggubati proposed to his longtime girlfriend Miheeka virtually? Find out

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram space yesterday and announced about his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj.

It broke the internet when Baahubali’s Balvaldeva announced the love of his life to the world, and revealed that they both were engaged. Now, fans would be wondering how the engagement happened amid the lockdown imposed for COVID 19. Well, apparently, the engagement happened virtually. While we are still waiting for more details about the engagement and the wedding date, and how their relationship started, we are expecting them to reveal the same in the coming days.

Rana Daggubati, who has appeared in Tollywood and Bollywood films, is popularly known for playing the main antagonist in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Yesterday, he took to social media and confirmed his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj. The actor shared an adorable photo of him with Mikheeka and wrote, "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj." Minutes after Rana uploaded the picture, wishes and congratulatory messages started pouring in from fans and celebrities. Miheeka is an interior designer and she owns an event management company.

Check out Rana Daggubati's photo below:

On the work front, Rana Daggubati has two films in his kitty namely Virata Parvam and Hiranyakasipa. The makers of Virata Parvam wrapped up the Kerala shooting schedule of the film in January. Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, and Naveen Chandra’s major scenes were shot in Kerala. The highly anticipated film will also star Nandita Das, Eswari Rao, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. As far as Hiranyakasipa is concerned, the film’s shooting will start as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

