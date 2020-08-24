Rana Daggubati, Ram Pothineni to Dhanush: South stars flaunting their chiselled body in shirtless workout pics

From Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan to Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dhanush, here's a look at some of the shirtless pictures of South stars flaunting their chiselled body and setting major fitness goals.

Proper diet and workout are two things that actors can't live without. Eating the right kind of food and hitting the gym every day for their rigorous workout sessions is a part of their daily routine. Actors like Akhil Akkineni, Ram Pothineni and Arjun Vijay are among the popular stars of the young brigade from the South Indian film industry who are fitness enthusiasts. As we all know, fitness is one of the prerequisites of becoming an actor and today, we take a look at some of the shirtless pictures of South stars flaunting their chiselled body and setting major fitness goals.

From Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan to Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dhanush, here's a look at 8 actors who got perfect washboard abs to die for!

1. Ram Charan:

RRR star Ram Charan is one of the Tollywood actors who is known for his ripped physique. The actor leaves no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character and makes sure to spend most of the time in the gym for the same. His body transformations for every role have been incredible. Look at one of the shirtless photos as he flaunts his body while workout session at the gym.

2. Tovino Thomas:

The Malayalam star is setting high standards of fitness with each passing day. Tovino Thomas recently shared this shirtless picture with his father post-workout and wrote, “My dad. Guide. Advisor. Motivator. Decision maker. And workout partners. #fathergoals."

3. Dhanush:

A video of Tamil star doing the heavyweight workout at the gym had gone viral while he was training for his role in Maari 2. The actor went shirtless to flaunt his abs and had set major fitness goals.

4. Prithviraj Sukumaran:

Prithviraj Sukumaran regularly keeps his fans motivated by sharing workout videos and photos on Instagram. Look at that stunning shirtless photo as he flaunts his fit body.

5. Rana Daggubati:

We have seen Rana Daggubati has been super passionate about fitness since Baahubali. His body transformation over the years for his roles in the film has been incredible.

6. Akhil Akkineni:

Akhil's latest workout photos have already gone viral and now, here's a look at his shirtless post-workout mirror selfie that sets motivation to start your week with all enthusiasm amid lockdown.

Also Read: Akhil Akkineni goes through massive body transformation and his latest gym pics will make every woman swoon

7. Ram Pothineni:

The iSmart Shankar's this workout photo is for all the men's out there to get rid off Monday blues and get exercising.

8. Arjun Vijay:

The actor is giving major fitness inspirations and is helping us get goals with his post-workout picture. Arjun Vijay had encouraged a huge number of people to start a new healthy habit during the lockdown.

Which actor according to you has got the fittest body? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×