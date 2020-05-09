Rana Daggubati RELEASES birthday girl Sai Pallavi's intense look from Virata Parvam

Rana Daggubati, taking to his Twitter space, revealed the first look of Sai Pallavi from the upcoming film Virata Parvam.

The first look poster of Sai Pallavi from her upcoming film Virata Parvam was released by the makers today as Sai Pallavi celebrates her birthday today. The poster was shared by her co-star from the film, Rana Daggubati. In the film, Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the role of a country singer who is attracted to Rana Daggubati, who will be seen as a Naxal leader in the film. The intense romantic drama is a retro based film, which is set in the backdrop of the 1990’s Naxal-infested Andra Pradesh.

Directed by Venu Udugula, the film also has Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareen Wahab, Eeswari Rao, and Sai Chand in key roles. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the central government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 situation. Sharing the poster, the film’s director wrote on his Twitter profile, “Why does she sit alone by a pillar commemorating the martyrs amidst the forest? Who does she wait for? What words fill her diary? What does she carry in the bag that rests next to her? The answer to these questions will reveal themselves with the release.”

To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you... @slvcinmeasoffl@sureshprodns@venuudugulafilm #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #Virataparvam pic.twitter.com/EJmQXuyz6k — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 9, 2020

As far as the technical crew is concerned, Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer while Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are cranking the camera. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi also has Love Story in her kitty. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film has Naga Chaitanya as the lead actor. This film’s shooting will be rolled out as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :Twitter

