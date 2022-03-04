Rana Daggubati reminisces a funny anecdote about Suriya and it'll leave you in splits; WATCH

Suriya is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming film Etharkkum Thuninthavan, and yesterday the pre-release event took place in Hyderabad. Rana Daggubati graced the event as chief guest and made it a rememberable one. The duo shared a lovely camaraderie and fans are going gaga over their friendship too.

During the event, Rana Daggubati reminisced a funny anecdote about Suriya and it will surely leave you in splits. The Bheemla Nayak actor said, "10 years ago, Suriya once came to the editing studio of one of my films and then took me in his car all over Hyderabad for 4 hours to tell me that what I'm doing is not acting and just managing it. His 4 hours class made Bhallaladeva, Daniel Shekar and many others." Suriya tried to stop Rana from telling the funny incident but Rana laughed it out and hugged him. The video is currently winning hearts and fans are loving their chemistry.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady of the film. Actors Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, Rajkiran, M. S. Bhaskar Vela Ramamoorthy, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Jayaprakash, Devadarshini, Ilavarasu, Subbu Panchu, and Redin Kingsley will also play significant roles in the project. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and D Imman has composed the music for the movie.

The film will also be the star’s first theatrical release after three long years. His last two ventures Jai Bhim and Udanpirappe were released directly on the OTT platform. So excitement and anticipation is high on ET and fans can't wait to witness Suriya in full action mode.

