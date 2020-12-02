Rana Daggubati resumes shoot for Virata Parvam co starring Sai Pallavi & Priyamani

Rana Daggubati's movie Virata Parvam has been directed by Venu Udugala. It is set against the backdrop of the Naxal movements in Telangana.

Rana Dagubbati grabbed attention a few days back when he appeared on Samantha Akkineni’s show and spoke his heart out on various topics. The actor was also seen getting emotional when talking about a critical health condition that could have led to his death in the past. Now, the latest that we know is that the Baahubali star has joined the bandwagon of celebs who have resumed shoots. He has resumed the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Virata Parvam.

The shooting schedule of the movie that also features Priyamani and Sai Pallavi has resumed after a hiatus of seven months. Reports suggest that the makers plan to wrap it up as soon as possible to release it into the theatres next year. Earlier, Rana Daggubati had also shared a video of the shooting location on social media. The said movie has been directed by Venu Udugala. It is set against the backdrop of the Naxal movements that happened in Telangana back in the 90s.

As revealed by the director himself, they have a 10-days shoot remaining as of now. Talking about Rana Daggubati, he is currently awaiting the release of another movie titled Haathi Mere Saathi. The multilingual drama is slated to be released on Makar Sankranti 2021. It has been directed by Prabhu Solomon and also features Zoya Hussain, Pulkit Samrat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles. A few months ago, the actor tied the knot with his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj and their wedding pictures instantly went viral on social media.

Also Read: WATCH: Rana Daggubati breaks down as he REVEALS of his critical health condition on Samantha Akkineni's show

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×