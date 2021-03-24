Rana Daggubati REVEALS how he dealt with severe health issues; Thanks Prabhu Solomon for giving time to heal

Rana Daggubati has again opened up about going through the dark phase in his life in the past and how he dealt with it.

Telugu star Rana Daggubati is a true warrior and his untold story about dealing with serious health issues is proof. During his appearance on Samantha Akkineni's chat show, Sam Jam, Rana had opened up about his health condition that could have led to death in the past. He had said, "When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was bp, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys...It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight."

Well, Rana has again opened up about going through the dark phase of his life and how he dealt with it. He also shared that Haathi Mere Saathi director Prabhu Solomon waited and gave time to heal. “My films taught me to overcome the problems and rise as a hero. I am happy and thankful that Prabu (Solomon, director of Haathi Mere Saathi) sir waited that time and gave me time to heal. Also, the jungle became a big part of my healing,” he said in an interview with Indian Express. He further added that films helped him to recover as soon as he was on the sets, everything was fine and good to go. "That's the fun of reel world," said Rana. Reportedly, Rana went through kidney failure and heart ailment.

Meanwhile, due to COVID-19 rising cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra, Haathi Mere Saathi makers have decided to postpone the release of the Hindi version. However, Aranya and Kaadan, the Telugu and Tamil version of the movie will be released on the scheduled date.

"Dear viewers, It pains us to share this news but given the COVID 19 situation in the Hindi markets, the team of Haathi Mere Saathi has decided to hold on to the releases of the film. We shall keep you posted on further developments. However, we will be releasing Aranya and Kaadan in the South markets on the 26th of March," makers released a statement.

