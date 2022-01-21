Rana Daggubati reviews Raj B Shetty's Kannada movie Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana; Calls it awesome

Rishab Shetty and Raj B Shetty's Kannada film Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana is receiving applause from everyone with no language barriers. The gangster film has not only charmed the audiences but celebs too as many shared their wonderful reviews. Rana Daggubati is the latest celebrity who is awestruck with the movie as he expressed his admiration on Twitter.

When a fan asked Rana Daggubati to watch Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, he replied that he did watch and loved it. The actor took to his Twitter handle and replied, "It's awesome loved it!!"

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, a gritty tale of transgression set in the heart of Mangaluru, received heaped praise from all over the country with many noted names such as Anurag Kashyap, critics Namrata Rao and Anupama Chopra, and others speaking highly of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana Daggubati will next share screen space with Megastar Pawan Kalyan in Bheemla Nayak. Helmed by Chandra Sagar, the film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film also stars Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in pivotal parts. The actor will also be a part of director Sathyasiva’s period drama Madai Thiranthu.

Rana is also waiting for the release of his Naxalite film Virata Parvam, which has got postponed since April 2021 due to COVID-19. The film stars Sai Pallavi as the leading lady.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Last Day to grab the best deals